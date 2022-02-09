A SCOTTISH financial technology firm has hailed the signing of a £2.5 million contract extension with one of its customers.
Linwood-based Beeks Financial Could said the contract over three years is for the provision of private cloud services into an additional geography for the tier one client.
It follows the announcement last week of a $2.2m contract for the group’s Proximity Cloud with one of the world's largest foreign exchange brokers, bringing the total contract value of deals in the current quarter to over $6m – a record for the group and evidence of the momentum behind Beek’s specialist cloud offerings for financial markets.
Gordon McArthur, Beeks chief executive, said: “We continue to secure notable contracts with some of the world’s largest players in the financial services industry, demonstrating our growing reputation and the quality of our offerings. This latest contract contributes towards underpinning our FY23 expectations.
"With growing levels of committed future revenues and a record pipeline, we are confident in continued growth.”
Shares in Aim-listed Beeks closed up nearly one per cent at 169p.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.