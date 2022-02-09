By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH estate agent and law firm Pacitti Jones has unveiled another acquisition, in the east end of Glasgow, and highlighted its appetite for further purchases.

Pacitti Jones, which is acquiring Dennistoun-based estate agency Tip Top Homes, said the deal was expected to be the “first of several acquisitions” for it this year. It last year acquired Kilsyth-based Penworth Properties. Pacitti Jones also bought law firm Alexander, Jubb & Taylor, based in Dennistoun, in 2021.

Tip Top was founded in 1987 by Frances Donnelly.

Pacitti Jones noted Tip Top team members David MacWilliam and Anne-Marie Lipton would join Ms Donnelly in moving to it.

Ms Donnelly said: “The Tip Top team is delighted to be joining Pacitti Jones, who we believe is the right choice to take our business forward. This strategic acquisition will add strength to both businesses and we look forward to continuing to provide a top-quality estate agency – and now legal – service to our many clients.”

John O’Malley, chief executive of Pacitti Jones, said: “As part of our expanding operations throughout Glasgow and Central Scotland, we are very pleased to be announcing this merger with Tip Top Homes. Frances and her team will bring their local knowledge and expertise to our existing teams in Dennistoun and Burnside. Our focus remains on delivering a professional and high-quality estate agency and legal service to our local communities, and taking the stress out of moving home.”

He added: “With a limited supply of properties coming to the market, the market remains highly competitive and so acquisitions such as these remain important to our future growth plans at Pacitti Jones. Glasgow itself has seen an increase of around 10 per cent in house prices in the last year with asking offers-over prices higher than we have ever seen them, yet the sale prices are still generating significant premiums to home report valuations.”