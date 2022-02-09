WORK has commenced on a state-of-the-art student accommodation block in Edinburgh that will deliver nearly 150 beds in studio and cluster flats to a currently derelcit part of the city.

Edinburgh-based developer Glencairn Properties has appointed Graham to design and build the multi-million-pound contract, which will support the continuing regeneration of the Abbeyhill area.

The 149-bed block will be developed on a corner plot on Montrose Terrace and West Norton Place, with the building designed to reflect the original streetscape that was set out in the 1800s.

Developers say the building will be energy efficient and feature high-quality finishes throughout, incorporating laundry and cycle-storage facilities as well as a gym and community room.

With City of Edinburgh Council having approved the planning application in June 2020, the scheme is expected to be completed in the late summer of 2023. Twelve jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase, with 10 people to ultimately be employed in maintenance and security roles after the building is complete.

Daryl Teague, managing director at Glencairn Properties, said: “Edinburgh is a diverse city with a large student population. Our investment into this state-of-the-art accommodation, matches the quality of education available.

“We are thrilled to get under way to deliver prime student accommodation in the heart of the city, transforming a currently derelict site into a space that is cleverly designed for modern-day lifestyle habits. The community support from the outset, has been very encouraging and we are confident that it will help to boost the economy through tenancies and job creation.”

Gary Holmes, regional managing director for Graham’s building division, said: “Glencairn Properties has a track record of delivering high-quality homes and we are very pleased to work with their team to deliver the Montrose Terrace scheme as they expand their purpose-built student accommodation portfolio.

“Graham’s expertise across the student accommodation sector will bring a wealth of knowledge to the build.

"Edinburgh’s world-renowned universities and colleges drive a significant volume of investment within the city, and it is important that there is the correct level of accommodation to match student intake which Montrose Terrace will help to achieve.”