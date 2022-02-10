More than 70 per cent of people in the UK believe it is easy to start a business but less than one in ten have any intention of doing so, with “fear of failure” higher than in many other parts of the world.

The latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor released today at the Dubai Expo, which measures entrepreneurial activity across 47 countries, found that the UK ranks 32nd in terms of the proportion of people (51%) who believe they have the skills to start their own business. It ranked 40th in “entrepreneurial intentions” as measured by the number of those who intend to start a business in the next three years.