A PUBLIC consultation is being held for a hotel and homes plan as part of the redevelopment of a shopping centre in the Scottish capital.

The plan lodged with City of Edinburgh Council for the redevelopment of Cameron Toll also includes a cinema.

Located to the south of the city, it is described as being Edinburgh’s first out of town shopping centre, opening in 1984.

Cameron Toll said the council "supports the principles of the development with respect to the proposed hotel and residential development, along with the improvements to the public realm and the overall masterplan approach".

"The advice from CEC has confirmed it is acceptable for the proposals for the hotel and residential uses to come forward separately as standalone applications, and that the first application should include a masterplan for the whole site demonstrating how the various uses and public realm will integrate cohesively."

Rooftop view and, inset, the overall site.

An online interactive event is taking place with members of the project team on February 16 from 3pm-7pm as part of the consultation, which is now live on the Cameron Toll website.

The move comes after separate plans for the redevelopment of Ocean Terminal shopping centre in Leith, which opeoend in 2001, were put forward, while the redevelopment of Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow, which opened in 1999, is also planned.

