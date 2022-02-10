An entrepreneur behind an emerging Scottish cashmere brand has revealed plans to open the business’ first retail outlet in the United Arab Emirates.
Didar Singh Chalana, known as DC Singh, said Edinburgh Cashmere is aiming to open its first “showroom” in The Dubai Mall by the end of this year. The move will give the business a physical presence in the world’s second-largest shopping centre, which is home to more than 1,200 retail outlets.
Mr Chalana said plans are in progress for further openings to take Edinburgh Cashmere to “international level”, with Edinburgh, New York, London, Milan and Paris on the list of targets.
Born in Punjab, India, Mr Chalana has a background in wholesaling. He was working in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in 2008 when he first got the idea for setting up his own cashmere company.
He incorporated the business in 2014 and started working to develop a range of designs, including a collection of cashmere clan scarves. He has supplied products wholesale into the UK, France, Italy, the US and Japan, and has been selling own-branded products online since last year.
The business is targeting £20 million in sales next year.
