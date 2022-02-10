By Ian McConnell

NEARLY three-quarters of firms are increasing their prices in response to rising costs, a survey published today by British Chambers of Commerce shows.

Soaring energy bills were cited as a source of pressure to raise prices by 62% of respondents and by 75% of the manufacturers surveyed.

Wages, salaries, bonuses and contractor costs were flagged as a driver of price rises by 70% of manufacturers, and by 63% of respondents overall. More than 1,000 businesses were surveyed.

Costs of raw materials such as steel, cardboard and food were cited as a source of upward pressure on prices by 52% of respondents overall and 87% of manufacturers.

And domestic taxes were flagged by 34% of respondents as a source of upward price pressure.

Only 9% of companies said they were not facing pressure to raise prices. And 73% revealed they were already raising prices in response to increasing costs.

British Chambers said its director general, Shevaun Haviland, had in response to the research written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak “warning of the dangers facing firms”,

The business organisation, noting it had warned the Treasury of an “impending cost of doing business crisis”, added that it had outlined a five-point plan which, if implemented, would “help businesses to weather the current conditions and keep price rises under control”.

It noted these measures included “a temporary energy price cap for small businesses, extending the Chancellor’s energy bills rebate scheme for households to smaller businesses, and delaying the planned national insurance rise by one year”.

As well as the proposals on national insurance and energy costs, Ms Haviland is calling on the UK Government to publish the findings of its supply chain advisory group and industry taskforce and “work with businesses to deliver practical solutions to ease the supply and labour shortages that continue to drive the upward pressure on prices”.

British Chambers is also proposing a “moratorium, for the life of this Parliament, on all policy measures that increase business costs, including no new business taxes or added regulatory burdens, but excluding only evidence-based changes to the national living wage”.

Ms Haviland said: “Without help from the Treasury to weather this storm, many businesses, especially smaller ones, will be faced with a nearly impossible situation that will leave them with little choice but to raise prices. Businesses were drowning in rising costs even before the energy crisis began to bite. This latest data reveals companies are now also under extreme pressure from spiralling gas and electricity bills as well as increased wages. The majority are having to raise prices in response, though many are also being forced to scale back planned investment or cut other costs.”

She added: “The Chancellor must implement our five-point plan to give firms a chance to stabilise without having to seriously increase their prices, cut jobs or the investment that is so vital to sustaining our economic recovery from Covid.

“Unabated, the surging cost pressures produced by the cost-of-doing-business crisis will continue to lead to increased prices and fuel the cost-of-living crisis currently being faced by people across the country.”