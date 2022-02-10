HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as global sports and golf business Topgolf Entertainment Group has today announced it is targeting a late 2022 opening for its new state-of-the-art venue in Glasgow.

The venue will be the first to introduce Topgolf’s signature, technology-enabled experience to Scotland.

Glasgow will be home to Topgolf’s fourth UK site, adding to a list of over 70 venues operating in six countries, which attract over 30 million players per year combined.

Topgolf said construction has been progressing well at the Glasgow venue, with UK property company Ashfield Land leading the development at its Two 74 site.

The three-level venue, located just off the M74 near Rutherglen, is expected to employ more than 300 once open. It is part of Clyde Gateway, one of Scotland’s biggest and most ambitious regeneration programmes.

The UK is where the Topgolf journey began in 2000, when two brothers set out to make a driving range in London more fun, and it turned into a fast-growing sports and entertainment brands.

“The UK holds a special place in our hearts as it’s where our Topgolf story began. It seems very apt that the next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the original home of golf,” said Topgolf vice president of international Steve Lane.

“The Glasgow venue will be like nothing the country has ever seen. We’re thrilled to kick-off this development together with our partners at Ashfield and introduce a venue where friends and families can safely play together and share experiences.”

The venue is set to open later this year

Steven McGarva, development director at Ashfield Land, said: “We’re proud to be working with Topgolf to deliver its first attraction in Scotland, the home of golf, here at our Two 74 Glasgow development.

"The unique attraction is really starting to take shape and we’re pleased with how construction is progressing. The new Topgolf will create approximately 300 new jobs and we look forward to it opening to the people of Glasgow later this year. I’m sure it’ll be a huge success.”

Topgolf Glasgow will feature three-storeys with 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays where players will experience the "unique technology-driven environment".

The firm said the signature experience features "point-scoring games, chef-driven menus, signature drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages, with private event rooms for corporate meetings and celebrations".

338-home development for Scottish city waterfront

Plans have been unveiled for a 338-home development on the waterfront at Leith in Edinburgh, comprising four, 10 to 14-storey buildings.

The development, described as one of the largest build-to-rent schemes in Scotland, mark the entrance of Australian financial giant Macquarie Asset Management into the Scottish market.

​Edinburgh-based Aegon UK delivers results for Dutch owner

Aegon UK’s chief executive, Mike Holliday-Williams, has hailed a strong performance by the investment platform business and said it does not need to do acquisitions to maintain growth in a sector which is attracting strong investor interest.

The UK business was the best-performing part of the Dutch-owned Aegon Group in the latest quarter on a key measure after benefitting from a big increase in the value of assets under administration on its platforms.