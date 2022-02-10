SCOTCH whisky giant Pernod Ricard has flagged its expectation of “strong sales growth” for the full-year after reporting record profits and revenue for the first half – ahead of forecasts.

The owner of Dumbarton-based Chivas Brothers underlined its ongoing recovery from the pandemic as it booked a 17 per cent rise in first-half sales to nearly €6 billion.

Pernod reported profit from recurring operations of €2bn for the period, 13% ahead of pre-Covid levels and 22% up on the year before, which came amid sales growth across all regions.

And the company expects to maintain its momentum in the second half, driven by the continuing rebound of the on-trade, “resilience” in the off-trade and a “gradual” recovery of sales in duty-free stores.

Pernod’s results showcase the extent to which the Scotch whisky industry has rebounded from the depths of the pandemic, which briefly saw production halt in distilleries in the first half of 2020 and sales collapse in the on-trade and travel retail outlets.

The company sales of “strategic international” brands, including flagship Scotch whiskies Ballantine’s and Chivas Regal, leapt by 19% in the first half.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard, said: “The execution of our Transform & Accelerate strategy is delivering an excellent and broad-based performance in the first half, with brand share gains in most countries and with all our must-win markets showing very strong growth.

“Despite the ongoing volatile environment, we expect for FY22 strong sales growth across regions, with continued on-trade rebound, off-trade resilience and a gradual travel retail recovery. We will increase investments to fuel growth momentum.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy, progressing on our sustainability and responsibility journey and accelerating our digital transformation. A successful mix of robust fundamentals, the dedication of our teams and our portfolio of brands, has yielded a very strong set of results and seen us through this crisis, emerging even stronger."

In January, Diageo reported an operating profit of £2.7 billion for the six months ended December 31, 22.5% ahead of the same period the year before.