As Loch Lomond Golf Club launches a new recruitment drive, the exclusive Scottish establishment's Executive Chef – and former Scottish Chef of the Year – Darren Harrison talks about his distinguished career in the kitchen and his desire to nurture young talent

FOR Darren Harrison, a passion for cooking, a willingness to work hard as part of a team and being prepared to look, listen and learn are just some of the attributes he wants to see in his kitchens at the prestigious Loch Lomond Golf Club.

The Executive Chef at the exclusive private members’ club – considered to be among the finest in the world and overlooking the banks of iconic Loch Lomond – runs a tight ship at the luxury venue where he oversees its three restaurants, including its fine dining restaurant, and Spikes bar which specialises in casual dining, and Weiskopf’s Grill.

“It’s a fantastic place to work,” says Darren, 43, of the Club that boasts a championship golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morris.

“Every day offers different challenges and experiences as we create bespoke and memorable dishes. While we work hard and constantly push for the highest possible standards, the environment is conducive to learning and career progression.”

Located in picturesque Luss, Loch Lomond Golf Club is home to a 6,492m course designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morris that is considered to be among the top 100 finest courses in the world

With a team of 14, Darren alludes to the unique atmosphere that is evident in all parts of the Loch Lomond Golf Club “family”.

He says: “That’s one of the reasons I’ve been here for so long – it’s such a welcoming place and despite it being a five-star environment where we strive for Michelin standards, there’s amazing interaction with the Members discussing their menus, their preferences and working together to create something really special.”

Darren, who hails from Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire, is a former Scottish Chef of the Year, Acorn winner and Academy Award of Excellence winner – all prestigious awards within the industry – first came to Loch Lomond Golf Club in 2000.

He honed his fine-dining skills as a Chef de Partie under the legendary Jeff Bland at Number One at Balmoral in Edinburgh and moved to the west coast when Stephen McEwan, Number One’s Head Chef, took charge at Loch Lomond Golf Club’s Fine Dining Restaurant.

Rising to Sous Chef, Darren took some time away from Loch Lomond to further hone his culinary skills at the prestigious Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire before returning as Head Chef for the Fine Dining Kitchen then subsequently being appointed as Executive Chef, to further his progression at the Club.

Grateful for the support and guidance of the chefs who have helped him on his culinary journey over the years, Darren is keen to do the same for the young chefs in the Loch Lomond Golf Club kitchens by nurturing talent and giving them the benefit of his experience as an award-winning chef. “If you have a good work ethic and want to learn, we can offer ambitious chefs looking to progress their career a fantastic opportunity that those working in more traditional hotels and restaurants will never get to experience,” Darren explains.

For example, Darren utilises the off season and winter months to work with his team on new techniques, developing menus, keeping abreast of evolving food trends, taking courses and learning more about specific produce and the best way to use Scotland’s ever-changing climate and abundant larder, allowing the menus to evolve and be continually bespoke.

“It’s important to push boundaries as a chef and learn how to develop menus, be creative and innovative – experiment,” he says.

“We also focus on the business side of running a restaurant too, looking at how to cost dishes, profitability and margins – the finances of a successful kitchen.”

With its own vegetable garden, Loch Lomond Golf Club is largely self-sufficient and can source an array of colourful produce right on its doorstep all year round.

“The produce from our vegetable garden sits on the Fine Dining menu and the kitchen teams work closely with our gardening team to decide what to grow each season,” Darren explains.

“For our young chefs to have the opportunity to do that is really quite special and it helps them connect with the ingredients they use from seed to plate. Being able to be creative and expressive is important – it’s something I always encourage because our Members expect us to surprise them. They are very discerning.

“Our menus are constantly evolving. Each time a Member visits we want to offer them consistency, but also be innovative and create new memories and experiences each time.

“We push for perfection in all areas, including in our Fine Dining restaurant, a gala dinner or special occasion such as a wedding, our bespoke 9th tee operation, BBQs, private and al fresco dining for guests staying in our lodges. We always endeavour in all areas to make menus that are special and bespoke, and to strive for perfection.”

It goes without saying that Darren sources only the finest produce for his ever-changing menus. “Our menus change weekly and are seasonally led with only the very best of Scotland’s larder – west coast seafood, Scotch beef and lamb, and locally-sourced wild game – going on our plates,” he stresses.

There is a world of opportunity for chefs seeking a new challenge in hospitality based at Rossdhu House, an imposing Georgian mansion that was once the ancestral home of the Colquhoun Clan.

As the clubhouse of Loch Lomond Golf Club, it is home for visiting Members, their families and guests who can choose to stay in one of 54 luxury bedrooms situated between Rossdhu House and a series of beautifully appointed lodges around the estate.

Closed at Christmas and during January, the club offers an extremely generous holiday package alongside an annualised hours contract offering a perfect work-life balance.

There are plenty of perks too, from discounted rates for golf, country pursuits such as clay pigeon shooting and spa treatments to a cycle to work scheme, meals in the staff canteen and retail discounts in both the spa and golf pro shop.

“This is a very special place and for chefs seeking a challenge and the chance to work in a luxury environment in a spectacular setting, we’d love to hear from you,” says Darren.

For more information, contact darren.harrison@lochlomond.com

To see all vacancies, go to www.lochlomondrecruitment.com