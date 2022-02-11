A FAMILY-owned dental practice in the Scottish capital that has quadrupled in size in 15 yearshas been sold for an undisclosed amount.

Specialist business property adviser Christie and Co said Meadowbank Dental Practice has an even mix of NHS and private income, is based in a Grade 3 listed building in the neighbourhood of Meadowbank neighbourhood in Edinburgh.

The award-winning practice has been recognised by a motion in the Scottish Parliament giving national recognition for its involvement in health improvement in Edinburgh.

The practice has been owned by Dr Martin and Dr Humsha Rice since 2006.

After a confidential sale process and multiple offers received, Meadowbank has sold to Dentex, one of the largest dental corporates in the UK with a partnership offering.

Martin Rice said: “We started the practice in 2006 after taking on the premises which had previously been an antique shop and fireplace showroom. It was an amazing property in the right location.

"The east end of Edinburgh is a thriving multicultural location and was exactly where we wanted to put down roots and establish our own practice."

The practice grew from two surgeries to eight surgeries over the course of 15 years, with the help of our amazing team.

Mr Rice added: “We realised that, as the practice had grown, so had the administrative burden, and that a practice like ours needed the support of a bigger organisation to continue to thrive.”

Chris Lekkas, Dentex partnership and acquisition manager, said: “The practice has an exceptional reputation, is situated in an extremely desirable location, and the highly skilled team offer a wide range of treatments for all patients, both NHS and private. Our fifth partnership in Scotland and the first in Edinburgh, Meadowbank Dental Practice is the one-hundred-and-tenth practice to join Dentex.”

Paul Graham, head of dental at Christie and Co, who handled the sale, said: “The sale process was competitive and was not hindered in any way by the pandemic which is both a testament to the brilliance of the practice and the incredibly strong appetite from buyers in the market.”

