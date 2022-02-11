The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews has started a new chapter after a revamp, its owner said.

The multi-award-winning restaurant, owned by Stefano Pieraccini of The Rocca Group, has an increased capacity for 56 guests and a “semi-private” dining for groups of up to 14.

Set on the Scores Bruce Embankment overlooking St Andrews Bay and West Sands Beach, the restaurant offers 360-degree views.

A new reception and bar area has also been created.

The Rocca Group commissioned Davidson Baxter Partnership Architects to reimagine the restaurant space and interiors for a new generation of customers. The architects had previously worked with the group’s other venues in Edinburgh, Rico’s Ristorante and The Broughton.

The renovation was inspired by Mr Pieraccini's desire to inspire his staff and customers and “create an unforgettable food and drink experience”.

The restaurants boasts spectacular coastal views.

Mr Pieraccini said: “With more and more restaurants reopening, it's important that we maintain the highest standards and expectations our guests and staff expect. Our new look is contemporary, modern and represents the now as well as the future. The interiors reflect the beautiful surroundings, combining coastal colours with spatial fluidity and intuitive elegance.”

Initially open four days a week for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Saturday, the team behind The Seafood Ristorante plans to expand to five days a week beginning in April, with the addition of a new Tuesday service.

Omega set to exit Scotland

Omega Diagnostics has unveiled plans to sell its headquarters in Clackmannanshire as it steps back from the Covid test manufactuirng business that has taken the firm's shares on a rollercoaster ride for the past two years.

The Scottish firm has agreed to sell its diagnostic test kit manufacturing business and facility in Alva for £1 million to Accubio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese firm Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech.

Whisky exports 'on road to recovery'

Scotch whisky exports continued their recovery from the pandemic as global travel reopened and coronavirus restrictons in bars and restaurants lifted last year, but have still to return to pre-Covid levels.

The value of whisky exports surged by 19 per cent to £4.51 billion in 2021, amid strong growth from consumers across Asia Pacific and Latin America, statistics released by the Scotch Whisky Association today show.