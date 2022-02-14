The owner of the Isle of Raasay Distillery is to create what it claims will be the Campbeltown area’s first farm to bottle single malt in over 180 years, creating 20 new jobs.

R&B Distillers has completed the purchase of the Dhurrie Farm in Machrihanish with the intention of building a new farm to bottle distillery, with a visitor centre and its own whisky club.

The distiller is expected to finalise planning during 2022 and aim to break ground in 2023.

The business is developing a recipe for the Machrihanish single malt that will bring a different style of whisky from a different whisky region in Scotland to complement its existing Isle of Raasay Single Malt, as well as increasing the company’s total addressable market and production output.

The planned initial production output of The Machrihanish Distillery will be 400,000 litres of pure alcohol per year.

It’s R&B’s ambition to create a sustainable net zero distilling process that doesn’t use any fossil fuels in the production of their whisky.

It also plans to use biological farming practices to ensure that they have a positive impact on the surrounding environment and create greater biodiversity on the farmland.

Bill Dobbie, co-founder and executive chairman of R&B Distillers Ltd, said: “When the business was founded in 2015 we had a clear ambition to create Scotland’s leading artisanal distiller - building on Raasay’s nascent success, and noticing the clear global demand for supreme quality drinks with unquestionable provenance, today’s announcement confirms significant progress towards this goal.”

'Significant' Scottish land deal paves way for more than 300 houses

Housebuilder Avant Homes has bought a 20-acre site at the Edmonstone Estate – a land deal it declared would pave the way for 312 new homes.

It noted the wider Edmonstone residential development scheme, "masterplanned" by Alba Developments, involved the creation of more than 700 homes for the area across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate.

