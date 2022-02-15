A LOCH Ness tourism business in the same family for over half a century has come to market for the first time.

Savills, on behalf of private clients, has launched the award-winning visitor attraction, Cruise Loch Ness, with offers invited for a 100% shareholding in Cruise Loch Ness Limited.

The area attracts hundreds of thousands of global tourists each year enticed by the myths and stories of Nessie the Loch Ness Monster, and the beauty and history of the area.

Cruise Loch Ness has been held in the same family ownership since its inception in May 1968 and began offering visitor cruises on Loch Ness with an ex RNLI lifeboat carrying only 12 passengers.

The business now provides a fleet of four high specification vessels including the flagship vessel The Spirit of Loch Ness, which can accommodate up to 210 passengers and The Legend of Loch Ness with a maximum capacity of 108 passengers.

Two rigid inflatable boats provide a more exhilarating experience carrying a maximum of 12 passengers each. The business has won multiple awards over the years including being named the national winner of the 2019 Best Visitor Attraction in Scotland, Scottish Thistle Awards.

Savills sad the price will be available on asking.

Cruise Loch Ness is located to the south of Loch Ness where the loch interconnects with the Caledonian Canal in the village of Fort Augustus.

The village is a tourist hub in its own right and boasts a selection of niche tourist boutiques, cafes, restaurants, pubs and accommodation.

Savills said Loch Ness cruises are the main attraction in the area and the bespoke designed pontoons provide accessible boarding to the vessels on the Caledonia Canal.

Residential properties rarely come to the market in the locality and there is an opportunity, by way of first refusal to the purchaser of the business, for a detached five/six bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Richard Prestwich, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, said: “This is an extremely rare opportunity and the first time this business has been taken to the market.

"The highly reputable, award-winning visitor attraction is in a world-renowned location and has strong credentials with a proven track record. It is recognised as one of the leading tourist attractions in Scotland and we expect significant interest.”

