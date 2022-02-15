Entertainment retailer hmv is returning to Princes Street in Edinburgh after more than five years it continues its expansion plans.

The new, three-storey hmv store will create 20 jobs, and will feature more than 20,000 different products, with a focus on vinyl. It will stock around 4,800 different vinyl albums, hmv said.

hmv’s said its expansion comes "as the popularity of vinyl continues to grow, with music fans keen for physical albums that preserve the album experience as the artist intended it to be heard".

The new store – the 13th hmv or Fopp store in Scotland – is expected to draw signings and performances from both huge international artists and grassroots local bands, the retailer added.

Store manager Paul Clunie said: “When hmv closed on Princes Street in 2016 many of our shoppers missed out on a shopping experience that only hmv can provide, with the chance to discover new music and film and browse for something to complete their collections. We’re thrilled to be back in the heart of Edinburgh, and we can’t wait to open our doors next month to welcome our customers with fantastic offers.”

Phil Halliday, hmv managing director, said: “The opening of our new Princes Street shop demonstrates the incredible turnaround of the hmv business, and shows that fans of music, film and pop culture are keener than ever to get their hands on physical product."

“Nothing beats discovering new films and music by browsing in a store filled with expert, knowledgeable staff – it’s something that streaming can’t replace.

“hmv has a long history of offering signings and performances from amazing artists and bands, and we’re looking forward to bringing some incredible fan events to Edinburgh soon.”