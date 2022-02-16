College students are being offered a free breakfast to help ease pressures caused by the cost of living crisis.

New College Lanarkshire (NCL) said the service would be in place from Monday, February 21. Its three main campuses in Coatbridge, Cumbernauld and Motherwell will begin opening earlier to provide it.

The move follows a successful pilot at NCL’s Cumbernauld Campus immediately prior to the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

Scores of students accessed “Breakfast is on Us” on each day of the trial, with the college receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback.

The initiative aims to build on existing support during the return to face-to-face learning, while also helping with the rising cost of living.

Students will be able to enjoy porridge, toast with butter and jam, and tea or coffee before starting their classes each morning.

Breakfast will be available at the following times:

Motherwell Campus, Monday–Friday 8–8.45am, 1st Floor Internet Café;

Coatbridge Campus, 8.15am–9am, 1st Floor Main Hall (take a right at the main entrance to the Refectory);

Cumbernauld Campus, 8.15–9am, Main Refectory.

Welcoming the initiative, Sandra McLoughlan, Dean for Student Recruitment and Experience, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is of the highest importance to everyone here at NCL.

“So we’re delighted to roll out our ‘Breakfast is on Us’ service to provide sustenance for learners following a successful pilot at our Cumbernauld Campus.

“There is much research to show that skipping breakfast can affect short-term cognition and memory, so we have created this initiative to support our students’ mental and physical wellbeing and hope it will have a positive impact on their studies."

She added: “We hope that students will take advantage of the initiative that reinforces our college-wide commitment to social justice and addressing food-related inequality.

“I would like to personally thank our catering staff for their support in extending this initiative across our three main campuses.”