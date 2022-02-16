A NEW restaurant at The Glenturret Distillery in Crieff has been awarded a Michelin star – less than seven months after opening.

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, led by Scottish-born chef Mark Donald, opened in July as what has been billed the first “in-distillery fine dining concept”.

It was launched by Lalique Group of France, the French luxury goods company, as part of its investment to revitalise The Glenturret following its acquisition of the historic distillery from Glasgow-based Edrington in March 2019. The Glenturret dates from 1763 and is understood to be Scotland’s oldest working distillery.

The Michelin accolade is the second star to be held by Mr Donald. He also held the honour at Number One at The Balmoral in Edinburgh, where he worked before joining The Glenturret.

At The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, Mr Donald, managing director John Laurie and the distillery team are said to have taken inspiration from the “surrounding terroir” to create the menu. Its £125 tasting menu includes tattie scone, winter truffle, Baerii platinum caviar; langoustine, buttermilk, Daurenki Tsar Impérial caviar; scallop kedgeree; Dover sole with white asparagus; sika deer, hay smoked celeriac, sour quince; and Maracaibo millefeuille, green coffee and Glenturret Triple Wood.

The restaurant also has an extensive international wine list curated by executive sommelier Julien Beltzung, which comprises more than 400 bins.

Mr Donald said: “I am so proud that Michelin have acknowledged the hard work, creativity and dedication from my team - and everyone at The Glenturret. Our Scottish heritage and surroundings are vital to the heart and soul of the restaurant.”

Lalique’s portfolio also includes the two Michelin-starred Villa René Lalique in Alsace, and the one Michelin-starred Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey in the region of Bordeaux.

Other Scottish successes in the new Michelin guide include Unalome by Graeme Cheevers in Glasgow, which was awarded one star. Cail Bruich in Glasgow, Condita in Edinburgh, The Kitchin and Martin Wishart in Leith, Loch Bay on the Isle of Skye, and The Cellar in Anstruther retained their stars.

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles retained its two Michelin stars.