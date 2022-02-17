As we approach the two-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, the latest easing in restrictions does give some cause for optimism.

Following an announcement from the Scottish Government that employers should look to move to a hybrid model of working, the last few weeks have seen many employees in Scotland return to their offices, at least for part of the week. While this has been welcomed by many employees, a significant proportion is resisting any move to return. Referred to as the “reluctant returners”, this is not a homogenous group. There are various reasons why employees do not want to return and employers should be careful to assess the legal risks.

If the reason the employee does not want to return relates to a disability or they were previously shielding, then these reasons should be given serious consideration. Employers have a duty to make “reasonable adjustments” where a worker is disabled under the Equality Act 2010 and they have a duty of care to provide a safe working environment.

So, what should employers be doing if they have reluctant returners? Employers should be communicating with employees to reassure them about what safety measures have been put in place around face masks, ventilation, voluntary lateral flow tests, and social distancing.

Although there are no legal requirements around social distancing in Scottish workplaces (outside a healthcare setting), there are steps employers can take to alleviate anxiety. For example, Distance Aware is a scheme set up to help people demonstrate to those around them that they need space. People can wear lanyards or badges, and employers are encouraged promote the scheme to raise awareness.

If employees continue to be unwilling to return to the office, they may submit a flexible working request asking for full-time home working. Employers need to deal with these requests reasonably and refusing a request will involve navigating indirect discrimination claims and complying with the statutory flexible working request procedure.

The last resort following discussions and reassurance over safety is the option of disciplining an employee who still refuses to return. This should only happen following consideration of any potential discrimination claims that may arise as a result. Although disability discrimination is the obvious risk, there may be other issues to consider, for example, around sex discrimination, or where a refusal is linked to alleged breaches of health and safety, an employee could raise a whistleblowing claim.

It is, of course, an evolving area of the law. An Employment Tribunal recently ruled that an employee’s fear of contracting Covid-19 when she returned to work and passing it on to her partner did not amount to a protected belief under the Equality Act 2010. This is likely to be the start as we expect to see a significant number of fact-specific scenarios being ruled on by tribunals in coming months.

Dismissing an employee after working through two years of pandemic-induced remote working, alongside all the uncertainty and changes to working life, is not an attractive option and should be a last resort. In our experience, however, a return to the office has been slower than many employers would have hoped and, in some cases, businesses may be left with little choice but to follow this difficult path.

This, of course, considers only the legal ramifications for employers – in fact, the legal aspects are just one side of the story. Employers need to consider staff engagement, attraction and retention, and as the war for talent rages on in many industries, employers may find employees react not by challenging instructions to return to the office but by leaving their organisations to join an employer willing to offer more flexibility.

Laura Rankin is an associate at law firm CMS