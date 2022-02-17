Commercial outfitter Novograf has teamed up with Greggs to deliver a "unique café experience" in the world’s largest Primark in Birmingham.

Tasty by Greggs, which is also the world's largest Greggs, is now open with Novograf aiding in the creation of the elevated café using "unparalleled interior and exterior design".

The Glasgow-based manufacturer, in collaboration with Phillip Watt Design and Drummonds, has brought Greggs’ vision to life at the 130-seater café, including a "showstopping sugar-strand doughnut swing that is perfect for Instagram reels".

Ross Campbell, digital business development manager at Novograf, said: “This is the first of its kind Greggs experiential café, which takes into account the latest commercial design trends and the new-age customer journey.

"We are excited to be stepping to the forefront of innovative design and providing an all-immersive, omnichannel customer experience.”

The Tasty by Greggs café experience is ocated at the mezzanine level of Birmingham’s Primark store, an escalator and a lift covered in Novograf-designed graphics lead to the Greggs café.

The large-scale Greggs café is said be unlike any other store as it features a picnic area, a refillable water station, and a self-serve coffee cart offering freshly brewed hot drinks.

The Instagram area

Novograf’s custom solutions can be seen in the café’s internal and exterior graphics, flooring, and surfaces. The company also handled the installation of the graphics within the café, including the full-length images used on the lifts and escalators.

Mr Campbell also said: “The partnership between Brits’ most favoured companies, Greggs and Primark, shows that the customers’ needs and interests are taken at heart. That’s evident in the design too.”

Ross Campbell added: “The collaboration between Greggs, Primark, and Novograf is a precedent in history that is sure to be welcomed warmly by customers. A unique Greggs experience fused with innovative design and an exclusive clothing range – that’s the future of the ultimate customer experience.”

Town tipped for Scotch whisky 'renaissance'

Campbeltown has been tipped to see a “renaissance” of its whisky-making heritage as plans were disclosed for another new distillery in the Argyll and Bute town.

The proposed Dal Riata Distillery would have the capacity to produce 850,000 litres of pure alcohol per year, and utilise barley grown locally at Dunadd Hillfort, near Lochgilphead.

'Great British High Street' being allowed to 'wither and die'

​A leading trade union has called for an overhaul to bolster bricks-and-mortar shopping following revelations that almost 135,000 traditional retail jobs were lost during the pandemic.

Quoting figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the GMB noted there were an estimated 1.2 million sales and retail assistants, cashiers and check-out operators in the UK in 2019.

​