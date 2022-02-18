The workplace parking levy is hitting the headlines once again, following the announcement that there will be no limit on the amount councils can charge for workplace parking permits.

With Scotland’s business community expressing real concern about the unintended consequences of the policy, it’s worth taking a look at why the proposals continue to cause so much friction.

Let’s be clear, business is fully supportive of lowering emissions and promoting the behavioural change needed to deliver that. With memories of COP26 still fresh in our minds, reducing city centre pollution is a no brainer. It helps us achieve our net-zero targets and bolsters public health through improved air quality. So far so good.

So how does the policy stand-up to serious scrutiny around implementation? The answer is not well.

Rather than a consistent policy solution that delivers a clear outcome, the parking levy looks more like a postcode lottery of punitive measures that will hit hard-pressed businesses and consumers at just the wrong time. And, crucially, with no guarantee of success.

The evidence that allowing local councils to implement an unlimited tax on workplace parking spaces will push an ever-increasing number of people out of their cars and onto more sustainable public transport alternatives is unclear at best.

Unfortunately, asking employers to pay additional surcharges for parking isn’t a panacea for driving behavioural change. In reality, the policy only has a chance of success if those costs are passed on directly to staff. With a significant cost-of-living crisis meaning many are already worried about paying existing bills, now is not the time to be piling additional costs onto household budgets.

The policy also poses the risk of unintended consequences – particularly for those working long and unsocial hours. Whether we’re talking about night cleaners, retailers, or hospitality staff, many simply don’t have access to a safe, weatherproof, 24-hour public transport system. Services, even during daylight hours, can also be patchy outwith urban centres. In those cases, cars are the only feasible means of transport. Workers shouldn’t be asked to pay twice for a lack of local amenities.

For businesses themselves, the levy also raises questions of fairness. Firms already pay business rates on the parking spaces they provide for staff – the levy would be akin to asking them to pay twice for the same facilities. For city centre properties, where firms have been hit exponentially hard by the pandemic – in terms of low footfall and diminished demand – being asked to absorb yet another cost could determine whether or not they remain viable.

Add in an imminent increase to National Insurance contributions, the reinstatement of business rates for some sectors, and the repayment of Covid loans and you have firms facing a mammoth hit to cashflow in the weeks and months ahead. That’s even before you get to the rising cost of supplies, ranging from food to fuel to raw materials.

A far better option would be to incentivise public transport use. By increasing its availability, simplicity and regularity, consumers will naturally choose it over cars. The recent announcement by SPT of plans to integrate public transport in the west of Scotland is a perfect example. When combined with programmes to fully decarbonise the public transport network, we can also make serious inroads towards achieving net zero.

At last year’s Holyrood election, all parties agreed that economic recovery should be a top priority. Nine months on, politicians on all sides must remember that commitment. The workplace parking levy is simply a bad solution to an important problem and shouldn’t be given the green light. Instead, let’s consult with business to find better, more sustainable ways forward.

Tracy Black is director of Tracy Black is director of CBI (Confederation of British Industry) Scotland