Didar Singh Chalana, known as DC for short, is now branching into the technology sector with his innovative new taxi app.

After extensive research he has come up with the revolutionary app which is set to make waves in the mobile app industry.

The app will enable taxi drivers to earn more money and for passengers to make huge savings. This seems like a win-win situation for everyone. The app will also be environmentally friendly and covered with all aspects of health and safety regulations.

After dipping his toe into this sector DC assures me that there will be much more ingenuitive apps to follow after the imminent launch of the taxi app. Watch this space.

From humble beginnings in the Punjab and with no formal education, DC took the leap of faith back in 2008 and decided to move to Edinburgh.

His first job was a sales assistant where he picked up on the fact that Edinburgh was a tourist magnet for cashmere and lambswool, he also recognising that the quality was not of a standard that he aspired to.

This was when DC had the lightbulb moment to create top quality products in only 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool, the creation of Edinburgh Cashmere. Fourteen years later Edinburgh Cashmere is now internationally recognised as one of the top manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers of luxury cashmere and lambswool.

The success was not overnight, however the brand now is famous worldwide for its superior quality and original designs. With sales soaring and the opening of flagship stores in the UK, USA, France, Japan and UAE next year's annual turnover is expected to exceed £20 million.

The recognition for premium quality and design has seen DC recently sign deals with designer fashion houses in Italy and France as well as with premier football clubs. DC’s love of designer fashion also led him to design and create the popular fashion brand DC Milan, a collection of on trend jackets, jeans and sweatshirts.

Again the attention to detail is impeccable, with every designer embroidered logo hand finished.

DC created all of the logos from scratch and one of which is the Celtic Horse symbolising winning and victory, we can safely say this logo capitulates DC’s work ethics.

Living in the health conscious world that we live in today DC Singh also spotted another niche in the market, healthy fast food, yes read this correctly! His love of food and staying healthy inspired DC to work with top chefs and nutritionists and develop healthy recipes for burgers and pizzas.

DC Tasty will be launched in the near future through a franchise. DC’s success has allowed him to branch into property development and over the years he has accumulated an impressive portfolio of residential and commercial properties both in the UK and abroad.

Working alongside multi millionaire developers and investors his latest project to be unveiled soon will showcase innovative new building techniques using environmentally friendly solutions in the construction industry.

Working alongside multinational billionaire companies and investors DC also shares his vast knowledge with others and has even been offered over £1 million for his business ideas and advice.

With years of travelling the world DC has met an impressive number of top business tycoons, many of which he has become close friends with.

DC’s business acumen and celebrity status has recently seen his brands and himself featuring in top glossy magazines such as Vogue, Tatler, GQ and Grazia. Hard work and determination has certainly paid off for this business mastermind and DC is a true inspiration to others of what can be achieved.

