Verdant Leisure has acquired a site in Perthshire which has planning permission for around 300 holiday homes.

The company said the former quarry site in Stanley will be developed into a luxury complex, which will be named River Tay Leisure Park.

Verdant said it expects to invest £10m in the development of the park. It is expected to open next year.

Chief executive Graham Hodgson said: “This is a very exciting acquisition for the Verdant Leisure group. Perthshire is a beautiful region, and it is easy to understand why it is so popular with our existing customers.”

Verdant operates seven caravan parks in Scotland including Erigmore in Perthshire.