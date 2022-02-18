Verdant Leisure has acquired a site in Perthshire which has planning permission for around 300 holiday homes.
The company said the former quarry site in Stanley will be developed into a luxury complex, which will be named River Tay Leisure Park.
Verdant said it expects to invest £10m in the development of the park. It is expected to open next year.
Chief executive Graham Hodgson said: “This is a very exciting acquisition for the Verdant Leisure group. Perthshire is a beautiful region, and it is easy to understand why it is so popular with our existing customers.”
Verdant operates seven caravan parks in Scotland including Erigmore in Perthshire.
