A "substantial" residential investment portfolio has been put up for sale with an asking price of more than £3.3 million.
The portfolio, which is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, includes a mix of one and two-bed flats in central Falkirk. All the units are occupied and are located in close proximity to local shops and transportation networks.
“We anticipate keen interest in this portfolio which offers a rare opportunity for a property investor to secure a substantial number of residential dwellings in Scotland’s central belt," said Stewart Gorman of Shepherd's central commercial team.
“While our client’s preference is to sell the portfolio to a single bidder, splitting the portfolio among a range of bidders will also be considered.”
The current rent roll is circa £200,000 per annum, although there are asset management opportunities to enhance this level. The asking price is offers over £3,395,000.
