SCOTTISH airport sevices firm John Menzies looks set to accept an enhanced takeover offer from Kuwaiti-based National Aviation Services.

The Edinburch-based company told the City that its board has received a further revised proposal from NAS, which is a subsidiary of Agility, on a possible all-cash offer of 608p-per-share.

The final proposal follows earlier approaches from NAS, which has over 6,000 staff and operates in 55 airports across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, to the Menzies board on possible offers for Menzies at 460p, 510p and 605p.

Menzies said: "The board has considered the final proposal and indicated to NAS that it would be willing unanimously to recommend an offer at the financial terms of the final proposal to Menzies shareholders subject to the satisfactory resolution of all the other terms of the offer, including the approach to the customary regulatory approvals required to complete any transaction.

"Accordingly, the board is in discussions with NAS in relation to these terms and will be providing NAS with access to management and due diligence information."

Shares in Menzies, which began its business in 1833 as a bookseller and has 27,000 staff operating in 200 airports, were up 4p at 587p in early trading.

