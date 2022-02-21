THE first head chef for Gleneagles' new Edinburgh hotel and restaurant has been announced.

Ahead of its official launch in spring, Gleneagles Townhouse has unveiled the appointment of Jonny Wright to lead the culinary offering across the 33-room hotel, members’ club and all-day restaurant, The Spence, on St Andrew Square.

Mr Wright, 34, returns to Scotland with over 16 years’ experience including stints as head chef at Jason Atherton’s Berner’s Tavern, where he was the recipient of an Acorn top 30-under-30 award, sous chef at Evelyn’s Table and senior sous chef at the award-winning Palomar restaurant in Soho.

Gleneagles said: "It is this experience that has helped impart a fearless energy into proud Scot, Wright, who is eager to make his mark on Edinburgh’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

"Seeking out some of the country’s most innovative suppliers, it is his enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural larder, the old Scots word from which The Spence takes its name, which is set to make the offering really stand out."

He describes signature dishes as being as “rooted in classics with a modern twist”.

Working alongside Mr Wright and the Townhouse team are brother-and-sister restaurateur duo, Zoe and Layo Paskin, who have collaborated on the vision and concept for The Spence, their first ever consultancy project outside of London.

The Paskins' much-admired London outposts include The Palomar, The Barbary, Evelyn’s Table and most recently, The Barbary Next Door.

Gleneagles added: "Together, intent on ensuring a progressive culinary offering and a buzzy backdrop from morning until night, the team draw on a wealth of experience to make sure The Spence becomes a vibrant spot to gather and for great get-togethers to unfold.

"Set in one of Edinburgh’s most iconic banking halls, the airy, social space is a modern style brasserie for lively conversations and spontaneous suppers.

"At its core, a central bar sits underneath an extraordinary glass-domed ceiling serving up a carefully constructed drinks list curated by bar manager, Stefanie Anderson."

Original and elaborate features, including towering columns and intricate cornicing, carefully restored by Ennismore Design Studio, will frame Bloody Mary breakfasts, up-beat lunches, and dynamic dinners as well, of course, as nightcaps, the firm said.

Based at 39 St Andrew Square, the site was originally home to the British Linen Company before later becoming the Bank of Scotland.

Rental homes put up for sale

A "substantial" residential investment portfolio has been put up for sale with an asking price of more than £3.3 million.

The portfolio, which is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, includes a mix of one and two-bed flats in central Falkirk.

​Campervan firm moves to bigger manufacturing site to satisfy demand

Scottish-based CampervanCo has revealed plans to double its manufacturing output and has moved into much-larger premises at Denny, near Falkirk, to accommodate its expansion.

The firm also declared it was “set to launch one of the most innovative and sustainable campervans available anywhere in the world”.

