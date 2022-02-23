ACCOUNTING heavyweight PwC has unveiled a new head of deals for its Scottish operation.

Jon Shelley, who joined the Big Four firm in 2002, has been named as the successor to Jason Morris, now regional leader for PwC in Scotland.

Mr Shelley was previously head of corporate finance for the firm in Scotland. As head of deals, he will oversee a 100-strong team in a practice spanning corporate finance, transaction services, business restructuring services and forensics. Mr Shelly, who became a partner in 2015, will also lead the firm’s UK corporate finance energy services focus.

He said: “I come into this role at a very important time for the business. We are very much at the centre of the deals-led recovery from the pandemic, with a high level of market change and opportunity coupled with a high level of available capital.

“Scotland is home to a number of market leading businesses that are ticking boxes for investors across the world and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity levels as a result are very high. Rapid change can also bring disruption and challenge and we are successfully helping clients navigate this with the best outcomes often driven by a blend of our wide deals capability.”

Mr Morris succeeded Claire Reid at the helm of PwC’s operation in Scotland in January, around three decades after joining the firm as a graduate trainee in 1991.

The former deals chief said: “In Jon we have a new deals leader who knows the market inside out. His experience and network across Scotland are second to none, and he has supported a number of our Scottish clients expanding footprint in the UK and overseas.

“As the deals-led recovery continues to gather momentum we stand in a strong position to grow and evolve our deals business alongside our other lines of service.”