Glasgow-based roaster Matthew Algie has launched a new range of coffees to support the restoration of Scotland’s rainforest.

The Peak & Wild collection is the company's first range of climate positive coffees, meaning carbon emissions have been offset twice to have a positive, rather than neutral, impact on the planet. It has been developed in support of Matthew Algie’s partnership with The John Muir Trust – a conservation charity dedicated to the protection of wild places.

The collaboration is expected to help preserve and restore 1000 hectares of Scotland’s rainforest over the next three years.

Located across a few isolated pockets, mostly on Scotland’s west coast, the rainforest is one of Europe’s most precious habitats and provides a nature-based solution for capturing carbon. Due to its high levels of rainfall and mild temperatures it has a unique biodiversity that is now in danger of going extinct, with climate pressures, increased herbivore grazing, nitrogen pollution and the invasion of non-native species all contributing to the problem.

“Few people know about Scotland’s rainforest, but it is a hugely significant area for biodiversity that plays a crucial role in tackling climate issues by naturally locking up huge amounts of carbon," said Jill Wotherspoon, head of brands at Matthew Algie.

"Not to mention being the home to thousands of different species of animals and plants, some of which can’t be found anywhere else in the world."

Founded in 1864 by Greenock-born Matthew Algie, the company supplies cafés, bars, restaurants, hotels and businesses across the UK and Ireland. It was the first roaster to introduce Fairtrade espresso to the UK 25 years ago, and was the first in the world to achieve Carbon Neutral International Standard.

Now owned by Germany's Tchibo, Matthew Algie's Peak & Wild collection will be available to coffee shops and hospitality operators from 28 February.

“Peak & Wild is the culmination of years of experience in crafting exceptional coffee which is sustainably produced," Ms Wotherspoon added.

“It is our most ambitious project to date, and we are incredibly proud to be working alongside The John Muir Trust to restore vast areas of precious and endangered habitats and to be bringing young people closer to nature by inspiring an appreciation of the outdoors."