PLANS for student housing on the edge of the New Town in the Scottish capital have brought forward for consultation.

A public consultation document by Fletcher Joseph Associates outlines the proposal for the redevelopment of the former Jewson builders merchant site at 72-74 Eyre Place, for applicant CA Student Living, which has sites in Glasgow as well as Edinburgh.

The proposal includes building a purpose-built student accommodation development comprising around 210 beds along with internal and external amenity spaces, access and cycle parking.

The proposals include the erection of two new buildings, the larger of which closest to Eyre Place is currently proposed to be six storeys in height with an upper floor set back, dropping down to four storeys along Eyre Place Lane.

The smaller building fronting Eyre Place Lane is currently proposed to be three storeys in height with an upper floor set back.

The development will also provide external and internal amenity spaces, access, cycle parking and landscaping.

The document states: “The proposals are currently still evolving, which is why your feedback at this stage is important. The current proposals are for a purpose-built student accommodation development at the site.

“The proposed development seeks to make more efficient use of this highly accessible, sustainable site, by providing much needed student accommodation in a range of types and styles. High-quality internal and external amenity spaces are also proposed.”

An online consultation begins today with a live event on March 3.

Accounting giant names new deals chief in Scotland

PwC has unveiled a new head of deals for its Scottish operation.

Jon Shelley, who joined the Big Four firm in 2002, has been named as the successor to Jason Morris, now regional leader for PwC in Scotland.

​Stuart Patrick: Now is not time for workplace parking levy

There has been a sea-change in both the understanding of and commitment to tackling climate change in the business community.

That was a clear message I picked up from senior United Nations staff at COP26.

