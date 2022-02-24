A PUB and hotel in the popular tourist town of Callander has relaunched following a “six-figure” makeover.
The Waverley Hotel on the town’s Main Street reopened this week with new looks for its restaurant, bar and 10 bedrooms.
The refurbishment project extended to an overhaul of the hotel’s beer garden, with each bedroom offering free wi-fi and new en-suite bathrooms.
New food and drinks menus have also been introduced, with the cuisine placing emphasis on traditional Scottish staples such as steak pie and fish and chips.
The Waverley is part of the Greene King stable.
Siobhan Mowat, general manager at The Waverley Hotel, said: “The Waverley Hotel is the ideal location to enjoy the Scottish countryside– whether it’s a relaxing retreat, a visit with friends and family, or a stop off before venturing into the Highlands.
“The refurbishment of the hotel has really brought a new lease of life, and with improved facilities, we are pleased to be able to offer guests an even better dining, drinking, and hotel experience with us.
“We look forward to welcoming our Callander guests back to The Waverley Hotel over the next few weeks”
Callander is a perennial tourism hotspot, offering a base for outdoor enthusiasts exploring the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. Local attractions including Loch Vernachar, the Toy Collection Museum and the nearby Bracklinn Falls.
