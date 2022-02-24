Scottish housebuilder Miller Homes is launching a new development in East Lothian this Saturday, which will bring 187 new homes to the Whitecraig area.
The Carberry Grange development will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached home styles in a neighbourhood not far from Musselburgh.
Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director, said: “We’re excited to launch CarberryGrange and bring a host of our most popular home styles to Whitecraig.
"With a growing demand for new homes in East Lothian, we’re expecting the development to be popular with families looking to make a move to the area, as it offers an excellent location near the countryside, whilst still being close to Musselburgh and Edinburgh.
"We’re thrilled to be joining the Whitecraig community and can’t wait to welcome our new buyers to Carberry Grange.”
Homes available include the five-bedroom Harford with an open-plan family dining and kitchen area, four-bedroom Lockwood with bay window lounge and the three-bedroom Fulton semi with a living dining area with French doors to the back garden.
Interested buyers will be able to pre-reserve a home online via the Miller Homes website.
Hotel relaunches after major refurbishment
A PUB and hotel in the popular tourist town of Callander has relaunched following a “six-figure” makeover.
The Waverley Hotel on the town’s Main Street reopened this week with new looks for its restaurant, bar and 10 bedrooms.
Ukraine: UK stock market plunges after Putin orders invasion
THE UK stock market has plummeted and oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, following Russian President Vladimir Putin launch of an invasion of Ukraine.
The FTSE-100 index of leading shares was at 10.15am trading down 206.81 at 7291.37 points.
