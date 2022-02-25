A FAMILY-run holiday lodge business near Huntly in Aberdeenshire described as having been a "labour of love" by its owner has been brought to the market.

Specialist hospitality agent Drysdale and Company said the 14-acre private lodge site, which includes four detached three-bedroom lodges, Hill of Maunderlea presents an “excellent opportunity for a new operator to take over an established business which enjoys strong levels of repeat trade”, with an asking price of £795,000.

Situated on an elevated site surrounded by rolling farmland, the property benefits from views north to the Moray Firth coast and the agent said it also is a "great base for families or groups looking to explore the north of Scotland".

The site has significant potential for additional lodge development, subject to planning, with some open areas surrounding the feature pond at the entrance of the property, and further space in and around the mature woodland which coves over half the site.

Alternatively, the existing site and business is fully established and can be run as a lifestyle business to suit an owner operator.

It comes as the agent said that 2022 is “tipped to once again see record levels of UK staycations taking place”.

Stuart Drysdale, Director at the agency said “Hill of Maunderlea Lodges represents a rarely available opportunity for a buyer to take on an established and profitable business.

“Self-catering accommodation has proven increasingly popular with the absence of freely available foreign travel, and groups and families are looking for relaxed, quality accommodation to base themselves for a break away to explore the countryside and the many activities available in and around the surrounding area.”

Hill of Maunderlea Lodges represents a 'rarely available opportunity'

Owned and managed by Lorraine Davidson, who inherited the business from her parents, since 2010, Ms Davidson is now seeking the opportunity to retire.

Ms Davidson said: “This development has been a labour of love for my family for many years, from my parents building the lodges, constructed from Douglas Fir timber, to personally carving out the walkways which lead from the lodges. They are now such a source of pleasure for families walking freely with their dogs.”

“We have had visitors stay from all over the world, regularly experiencing full occupancy for nearly 52 weeks of the year. We wish a new owner well, as the location could not be better, and there are still plenty of opportunities yet to put down their own stamp.”

Centrica grows profits before big rise in energy price cap

Scottish Gas owner Centrica has more then doubled annual profits amid the surge in gas prices which has left consumers facing huge increases in their energy bills and decimated the sector.

The group’s total underlying profit increased to £948m in 2021 from £447m in the preceding year.

'Ethical' ad firm closes £4.5m funding round

Good-Loop will be hiring new staff in Edinburgh and Glasgow, while also opening two new offices in the US

Online advertising platform Good-Loop, which entices people to watch ads to “unlock” charitable donations, has closed a £4.5 million Series A funding round that will finance the Edinburgh-based firm’s expansion in the UK and the United States.