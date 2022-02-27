THE chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank abruptly quit the role this week.

Eilidh Mactaggart has stepped down from the post with immediate effect, less than two years after being appointed the first head of the new institution in April 2020.

Ms Mactaggart has been replaced on an interim basis by chief financial officer Sarah Roughead, formerly of Scottish Equity Partners.

Hotelier says ‘xenophobic’ Brexit has created ‘impossible’ situation

SCOTTISH hotelier Paddy Crerar says the UK has “been placed in an impossible situation by what seemed to be a xenophobic drive” to take the country out of the European Union and “deny access to a much-needed labour force”.

The industry veteran, who founded and chairs Crerar Hotels, told The Herald: “I find myself more furious by the day on how predictably short-sighted it was for those who chose to ignore simple obvious facts and the inescapable consequences of the ‘get Brexit done’ decision to halt migration."

Energy giant could invest £500m in expanding hydro plant

DRAX chief executive Will Gardiner, has said the energy giant could invest around £500 million in expanding the Cruachan ‘hollow mountain’ hydro power plant in Argyll in a development that would provide work for around 1,000 people.

Mr Gardiner underlined Drax’s belief in the potential value of the Cruachan two development maintaining it could play a key role in the energy transition with relatively limited impact on the landscape.

New drug company looks to raise cash for trials

A NEW Scottish pharmaceutical firm is looking to raise its first round of investment as it prepares to start pre-clinical trials of its controlled drug release technology.

Based on the work of co-founder Alex Mullen, whose research group at the University of Strathclyde developed the technology, Fitabeo’s stamp-sized soluble film provides slow-release medicines to those who have difficulty swallowing traditional pills and capsules.

Family 'sad to see' Loch Ness boat tour firm go after 54 years

THE owners of a family business started 54 years ago have said they will be “sad to see it go” as the firm is put up for sale.

Husband and wife team Ronald and Debi MacKenzie are seeking a new challenge after taking Cruise Loch Ness to five-star status and their youngest children are too young for succession.

