AS BUSINESSES strive to plug skills gaps and ensure staff feel supported after a difficult two years, the Scottish college sector is ideally placed to assist.

That is the view of Anne Doherty, Head of Alternative Funding at South Lanarkshire College, which currently provides a range of programmes aimed at supporting employers across the region.

“We work closely with and for companies, benefitting not just the employer who is keen to upskill staff and futureproof business, but the local economy too, and the wider Scottish economy as a whole,” she explains.

Employers are central to curriculum development at South Lanarkshire, the East Kilbride-based college which offers more than 150 courses to 5000 students across three faculties: Business, Construction and Care, catering for everyone from Senior Phase pupils and those with significant barriers to learning, through to third year degree level students.

“In terms of qualifications and Modern Apprentice frameworks, we work closely with businesses to ensure what we are offering is relevant to industry,” says Ms Doherty.

“One of the key areas in which we can provide support is through the Flexible Workforce Development Fund, which allows employers to access training to invest in their workforce without having to spend any of their budget.”

The Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) is a Scottish Government initiative which enables employers to address priority skills and skills gaps in their organisation by accessing funding to create training programmes that meet their needs.

“There are two strands to the allocation of funding in the college sector,” explains Ms Doherty. “The first is specifically for larger companies, or levy payers, who have an annual salary bill of more than £3m. They can apply for training up to the value of £15,000.

“The second applies to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with fewer than 250 employees, who can apply for training up to the value of £5,000.”

She adds: “We provide a variety of programmes, depending upon the sector, tailored to the company – it could be a short intervention for 250 staff, or a longer programme for a smaller, specific group of employees. We try to respond to whatever the business needs, it is a very tailored approach and it has been very successful.”

Popular programmes include ‘green technology’ courses in construction, which help upskill workers in areas such as solar panel and heat pump installation and internal and external wall insulation; leadership and mentoring skills; and early learning and childcare.

Additionally, explains Ms Doherty, the pandemic “provided a focus” for digital skills and mental health and wellbeing.

“These came to the fore during Covid – people suddenly found themselves working at kitchen tables, or in bedrooms and dining rooms, rather than in an office, so feeling connected and part of a business community became very important,” she adds.

“One of the programmes concerns effective communication, also reflective of the situation we have found ourselves in over the past two years. We all had to adapt to a new way of communicating, and businesses had to respond to that too.”

Employers are key to the success of South Lanarkshire College’s Modern Apprenticeship scheme, says Ms Doherty.

“Many businesses come to us for Modern Apprenticeships and realise there is so much more the college can help them with,” she says.

“The support we offer in our evolving relationship with partner businesses can help companies invest in their staff as individuals, not just as employees learning technical skills. They send their staff to college to build networks and share experiences, and as a business community, can learn together as they benefit from the experience of college staff.”

In 2018, South Lanarkshire set up its Rural Academy, an employability programme providing skills to residents in some of the region’s rural communities.

“It has been a great success, providing vocational training in the communities, where people can sometimes feel more removed from urban-based college opportunities,” says Ms Doherty.

“This programme is linked to job opportunities and again, we work with local employers to ensure jobs are there, and that we are providing the right kinds of skills they are looking for.”

South Lanarkshire College is currently supporting 30 companies through the Flexible Workforce Development Fund and applications are now open for the next cohort.

“It is a chance for businesses to upskill their workforce, engage their employees and motivate them, helping them to feel valued and supported, by providing high quality training,” says Ms Doherty.

“We talk of ‘lifelong learning’, this journey of learning that we are all on, and these opportunities highlight that a college is not just a place for young school leavers, it is a destination that can be accessed at any point, at any age, whether you have school qualifications or not.”

Applications to access the Flexible Working Development Fund can be made until July 31, 2022.