Designing for and supplying premier football clubs to innovative apps, Scottish entrepreneur DC Singh’s business diversity seems boundless.

Didar Singh Chalana, known as DC Singh for short, is an inspirational businessman and with relentless hard work and innovative ideas, he has created not just one but several international businesses.

Working alongside multinational billionaire companies and investors he also shares his vast knowledge and has even been offered over £1 million for his business advice and know-how.

Travelling to all corners of the world DC has met with many of the world's top business tycoons, many of whom he now considers close friends. This was not an overnight success, it has taken fourteen long years of research and dogged determination.

Originally from humble beginnings in India, with no formal education, he madethe huge decision to make Edinburgh his home.

While working as a shop assistant in the Royal Mile DC saw the gap in the market for good quality cashmere and lambswool.

Establishing the fact that Edinburgh was the international hub for these products gave DC the brainwave to create the brand Edinburgh Cashmere.

Edinburgh Cashmere is now recognised worldwide as one of the most reputable brands manufacturing, retailing and wholesaling the finest quality 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool, to which DC oversees every aspect of production, from designing right through to manufacturing in his own factory.

He believes this attention to detail is what has enabled him to achieve heights in this industry that competitors have not reached in a lifetime.

With sales soaring and the opening of flagship stores in the UK, USA, France, Japan and the UAE next year's annual turnover is expected to exceed £20 million.

All of DC’s businesses are also set to start taking payments with new cutting edge cryptocurrency.

Edinburgh Cashmere’s exclusive designs and attention to detail has seen them recently signing deals with top designer brands from Italy and France as well as premier football clubs.

Another of his successful enterprises is DC Milan, an up to the minute fashion brand retailing original designer jackets, jeans and sweatshirts.

Every garment is designed and manufactured in house by DC, all garments embellished with his design registered logos, one of which is the DC Milan Tiger symbolising strength, determination and leadership. These qualities are most definitely part of DC Singh’s work ethic!

DC’s success has allowed him to branch into property development and over the years he has accumulated an impressive portfolio of residential and commercial properties both in the UK and overseas.

Working alongside developers and investors his latest project to be unveiled soon willshowcase innovative new building techniques using environmentally friendly solutions in the construction industry.

DC Tasty is yet another brainchild of this talented entrepreneur, a fast food chain selling healthy nutritional pizza and burgers which will prove to be popular in this health conscious world we live in today.

Working with top chefs and nutritionists for five years now the menu is ready and DC will soon launch this business through a franchise option.

It seems DC Singh’s business scope has no limits, his latest being in the technology sector, witha mobile taxi app. The development of the app will see both taxi drivers and customers reaping the benefits, drivers making more money and passengers making huge savings. Environmentally friendly and covered with full health and safety regulations.

Working on this has also inspired him in the development of other apps, so watch this space for more ideas.

DC’s business acumen and celebrity status has recently seen his brands and himself appear in magazines such as Vogue, Tatler, GQ and Grazia. Hard work and determination seem to have paid off for this business mastermind.

