A new luxury housing development in Glasgow has sold out of all properties in 12 weeks.

More than 1,000 applicants registered interest with agent Savills for the chance to buy a property at the 34-apartment, Kelvin Properties-built Waverley Park development in Shawlands.

Glasgow-based developer Kelvin Properties said the "overwhelming" interest in the £10 million project was beyond all expectations, putting it down to a number of factors, including a fixed price, high-end design features, and the prime location next to a bowling club in the heart of the southside.

Marc Taylor, director at Kelvin Properties, said: “Shawlands is fast becoming one of Glasgow’s most popular areas to live, and the success of Waverley Park shows just how many people are waiting to move there.

“Everyone wants to be there due to its abundance of cafes, bars and restaurants as well as well-publicised plans for regeneration. This is the case for first time buyers, downsizers and young professionals. It was interesting to see the number of people who had moved from Newton Mearns and Giffnock.

“We knew there would be significant interest in Waverley Park, but the overwhelming interest has completely exceeded our expectations.”

Interestingly, the developer said, the marketing and sales for Waverley Park were conducted almost entirely remotely using an app, with meetings carried out over Zoom.

The roof terrace

Jennifer Goldie, associate director at Savills, said: “The level of applications for Waverley Park was more than double what we would have expected based on other developments, and a clear indication of exactly what house hunters are looking for in the current market.

“With house prices at historic highs, the fixed price aspect has proved a major draw. Buyers are fed up missing out on closing dates, and repeatedly missing out on properties selling far in excess of the asking price.

“The design features are another key attraction, in the current market it’s nigh on impossible to find properties at these prices with balconies, private gardens, roof gardens, en-suites, high end specification, allocated parking, and floor-to-ceiling windows."

The rooftop garden is among a host of attractive communal features at Waverley Park, including 100% allocated parking, lift access to all floors and private balconies. Meanwhile, interiors feature contemporary German-designed kitchens and luxury bathrooms by Scope Bathrooms.

Edinburgh investment giant takes action over Russia

THE chief of Edinburgh fund management giant abrdn has declared it will not invest in Russia and Belarus for the “foreseeable future” as the west continues to squeeze the Russian economy amid its continuing assault on Ukraine.

Stephen Bird told journalists this morning that abrdn, the company formerly called Standard Life Aberdeen, had “limited exposure” to Russia and Belarus, with less than 0.5 per cent or £2 billion of clients’ money invested across 200 funds in those countries. So far it has not moved to suspend any of those funds.

​Colin Borland: Give local firms chance to lead economic revival

IF we’ve learned anything over the last two long years, it’s to beware of false dawns. Several times, when we’ve thought we’ve had Covid on the run, it’s returned with reinforcements.

But last week’s announcement that our remaining statutory Covid restrictions will end later this month is a clear signal that, if not vanquished, the virus is at least ready for a truce.

