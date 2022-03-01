A heavily loss-making facility in Uddingston has closed with the loss of 200 jobs after its parent company went into administration.
Tom MacLennan, Callum Carmichael and Michelle Elliot of FRP Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of Dawnfresh Holdings, Dawnfresh Seafoods and RR Spink & Sons, one of the UK's largest producers and processors of fish and seafood.
Founded in 1973 near Uddingston, the business operates seven fish farms across Northern Ireland and Scotland with production and processing facilities in Uddingston and Arbroath. The company supplies a wide range of retail, wholesale, food service and export markets clients with a range of services from fish processing to branded products such as RR Spink & Sons and Loch Etive.
Administrators said despite extensive investment, the company has suffered from rising costs and overcapacity at Uddingston leading to unsustainable cash flow problems.
Following a short marketing exercise, RR Spink & Sons of Arbroath has been sold to Lossie Seafoods as a subsidiary of Associated Seafoods Limited in a deal that includes the transfer of all 249 staff to the new owners.
The Dawnfresh Farming subsidiary will continue trading solvently, and is being marketed for sale.
However, the Uddingston facility will close with immediate effect with the loss of 200 jobs, with 77 staff being retained to assist the joint administrators with the winding-up process.
