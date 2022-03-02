Housebuilder Persimmon has hailed a boost in revenues and rising house prices as it benefited from a strong market.
The company remains positive for the year ahead overall, after a strong 2021 that saw house sales up and revenues rising.
Persimmon's chief executive, Dean Finch, said the company maintained build rates at pre-Covid levels and improved customer service during the year.
The company said 2021 saw it complete 14,551 homes, compared to 13,575 a year earlier, with revenues hitting £3.6 billion versus £3.3 billion in 2020.
Pre-tax profits rose to £966.8 million from £783.8 million a year earlier.
He added: "An agile approach across the business ensured we navigated the supply chain challenges posed by the pandemic, with our Brickworks, Tileworks and Space4 manufacturing facilities providing security of supply for essential materials and helping us maintain our operating efficiency."
Change at helm of Scottish yacht marina after 35 years
LARGS Yacht Haven marina director Carolyn Elder is stepping down from day-to-day management of the 700-plus-berth facility after 35 years of service.
Ms Elder joined Largs Yacht Haven in 1987, helping owner Yacht Havens Group develop the site from initial proposals into a thriving boating community which now hails itself as “Scotland’s largest marina” and provides more than 100 full-time jobs.
Wave energy pioneer wins investor backing
A Scottish wave energy pioneer has won a significant vote of confidence from investors following a successful trial of technology that could help cut emissions associated with oil and gas production.
Edinburgh-based Mocean Energy raised £730,000 in a funding round supported by existing investors led by the Equity Gap operation.
