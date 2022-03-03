WORK has started on a £35 million project to turn a historic Glasgow building into a Grade A office space.

The property, at 50 Bothwell Street, was originally built between 1892 and 1900 for The Central Thread Agency, designed by Scottish architects H&D Barclay.

A refurbishment project is now under way to redevelop the building, which includes 90,000 square feet of space over six floors, while retaining its sandstone façade.

The building, which is owned by an investment fund, will be rebranded as Lucent to reflect the natural light that it attracts, with developers saying environmental and well-being will be at the heart of the project.

Key features will include a "light and airy" atrium that welcomes visitors at street level, lounge and break-out areas, a yoga suite and 14 outdoor terraces on the upper floors.

It will also include facilities for cyclists, air-source heat pumps and air conditioning.

Richard Low of Orion Capital Managers said: “On-site construction works have begun on the £35m investment in Lucent at 50 Bothwell Street, that aims to attract significant occupiers to the city, while creating new employment opportunities.

"Thanks to Glasgow City Council’s decision, we have detailed planning permission and listed building consent to create this forward thinking new workspace featuring 14 unparalleled outdoor terraces in a 100 per cent prime location.

"We have high expectations and will realise our vision for the next generation of offices to a Grade A specification married with our environmental, social and governance credentials.”

Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital, which is providing asset managing services to the property, said: “We can confirm that the redevelopment and rebrand of Lucent at 50 Bothwell Street are under way.

"With unprecedented access to external space, Lucent reflects the natural energy of a light-filled atrium and beautiful terraces that will be major design features of the building. Progressive, sophisticated and aspirational, Lucent will draw on the themes that attract businesses and pull communities together to revitalise this key area of Glasgow‘s business core.”

Orion Capital Managers and Resonance Capital are working on the project with Mosaic Architecture, 10 Design, Woolgar Hunter and Atelier Ten. Property agents Ryden and Knight Frank have been appointed to market the building.