Schools are being asked to volunteer for visits by national inspectors as they recover from Covid-19.

Standards body Education Scotland (ES) said it was inviting establishments to “self-select” for participation.

The "recovery visits" will take place during the remainder of the current academic year. ES bosses said the aim would be to learn about what has worked well and the challenges faced due to the pandemic.

Schools and nurseries are not being graded and a “note of visit” designed to support improvement will not be published.

Gayle Gorman, chief inspector of education and ES chief executive, said: "We are acutely aware of the pressures that schools and settings continue to face, and that is why we previously announced that we would not resume our routine inspection programme as planned.

“Instead we are asking schools and settings to self-select to participate in a recovery visit. Our aim is for the visits to be a supportive and positive learning experience.

"We want to hear from schools about their own current priorities as they respond to the impact of the current pandemic. We want to learn what is working well, the challenges education practitioners have faced, and also examples of effective practice."

The visits will include online and face-to-face activities over two days within a given week. ES will also work with schools and early learning settings to plan the visits.

Janie McManus, ES strategic director for scrutiny, said: "During the visit we would welcome the opportunity to discuss any improvement plans the school or ELC setting may have, and would like to learn more about any plans to address the impact of Covid-19 with a particular focus on continuity of learning and wellbeing of staff and learners.

"The discussions we have during these visits will be really beneficial in helping other education settings learn from the different approaches being taken to support children and young people in their learning at a time when education has been impacted by the pandemic."