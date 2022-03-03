SCOTTISH caravan park operator Verdant Leisure has continued its expansion with an acquisition in Perthshire.

Verdant bought the Ballintuim Caravan Park for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the park near Blairgowrie has 127 ownership pitches.

The acquisition is the fourth made by Verdant in three months. The group now has 14 parks including nine in Scotland.

It won backing for growth from the Pears Partnership Capital investment business in December amid strong demand for staycations in the UK.