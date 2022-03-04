COMMERCIAL property and investment company HFD Property Group has agreed terms with HSBC UK to refinance its flagship 177 Bothwell Street development in Glasgow.

The “green loan” facility, providing funding in excess of £100 million, requires 177 Bothwell Street to continue to meet a range of sustainability metrics.

The development has committed to achieving an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A score of less than eight – 45% more energy efficient than a standard A-rated building – and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard through a range of measures.

Smart technology will be used throughout 177 Bothwell Street to reduce energy consumption and improve environmental performance, while the building’s energy will be supplied by Blantyre Muir Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, ensuring it is not just 100% renewable but also from an identified and local source.

The Bothwell Street office will also feature a rooftop terrace and running track, 318 cycle spaces, electric vehicle charging points, and touchless technology throughout the building.

An independent economic impact assessment concluded that the 313,000 sq ft development will generate £2.8 billion of gross value added (GVA) to the Scottish economy over 25 years.

The development is the first Scottish property to commit to attaining the new SmartScore accreditation for smart buildings and has already achieved a ‘Platinum’ WiredScore certification, a standard recognising that future occupiers will have the best connectivity available.

HFD said it looks forward to taking 177 Bothwell Street to the next stage of its development

Currently 177 Bothwell Street’s occupiers include Virgin Money, BNP Paribas, AECOM, CBRE, and Transport Scotland, while HFD’s flexible serviced offices business, HFD Offices, will operate from dedicated space within the building.

Stephen Lewis, MD of HFD Property Group, said: “177 Bothwell Street is an exceptional asset and, with our initial development funding package set to expire, we took the opportunity to find partners who could fund the development’s next stage.

“Given the property’s quality and sustainability credentials, interest was strong among the potential funders we spoke to. After going through a competitive process, HSBC UK provided the most compelling terms, which include the correct balance between long-term funding and flexibility, all at an commercially attractive rate.

“We look forward to taking 177 Bothwell Street to the next stage of its development with HSBC UK, with the building almost fully let.”

Emma Harlow, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “We’re thrilled to support HFD Property Group’s new venture at 177 Bothwell Street.

"It’s exciting to see our green loan used for a highly sustainable development, which not only uses sustainable materials but also renewable energy and smart technology too.

"HSBC UK has pledged to achieve net zero from our financed portfolio by 2050 and we’re committed to working with all our clients to help them on their journey to net zero.”

Scottish woodland for sale

Woodland by a loch in the Stirlingshire hills has been put on sale with a multi-million price tag as the potential to use forests to help absorb carbon emissions boosts investor interest in the sector.

Monachyle Wood is being marketed by John Clegg & Co which is inviting offers over £6.25 million for it.

Housebuilder names new chief as takeover deal nears completion​

Miller Homes has appointed company veteran Stewart Lynes as its new chief executive.

Mr Lynes, the current chief operating officer who has been with Miller for 15 years, will succeed long-standing boss Chris Endsor at the end of the month.

​