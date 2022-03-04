Secondary schools in Dundee are facing the threat of strike action over proposals that union leaders say will lead to the loss of specialist teachers.
The Dundee Local Association of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has opened a consultative ballot after city council bosses unveiled plans to move to a faculty structure.
The ballot will run until March 21 and the EIS - Scotland's largest teaching union - is urging all members in Dundee secondary schools to support strike action.
David Baxter, Dundee EIS Secretary, said there was “absolutely no sound educational rationale” for the change.
He added: “These proposals would remove subject-specialist principal teachers from our schools, with damaging consequences for pupils and staff alike.
“The loss of subject principal teachers would remove invaluable experience and leadership from individual departments, while also increasing workload demands on class teachers and promoted staff.
"Dundee Council’s plans will damage our secondary schools and bring no discernible benefit for students or staff.”
Mr Baxter also rejected arguments that switching a faculty structure would generate cost savings. “The proposals put forward by Dundee Council will actually cost money to implement, with any potential savings coming many years in the future," he said.
"This will starve already stretched school budgets even further, with less money available for school resources and staffing. Clearly, this will have damaging consequences for the young people learning in Dundee’s secondary schools.
"The EIS urges all our members in the secondary sector in Dundee to use their vote in this important ballot. We must send a very strong and very clear message to Dundee Council that these proposals are unwelcome, damaging and must now be scrapped.”
Dundee Council has been contacted for comment.
