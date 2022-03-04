Secondary schools in Dundee are facing the threat of strike action over plans that will see subjects grouped in "faculties" and principal teachers replaced.

Senior figures at the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) Dundee Local Association said they had opened a consultative ballot on the move.

Under the faculty system - which is already in place across much of Scotland - subjects are brought together and run by a single manager or "curriculum leader". Typical faculty groupings include Expressive Arts, Social Studies, and Languages.

This contrasts with Dundee's current arrangement in which specialist principal teachers are appointed for individual subjects.

City education bosses said the change was agreed by councillors three years ago but delayed due to the Covid pandemic. They stressed it would be a key part of efforts to boost attainment.

READ MORE: Education Scotland under fire over 'voluntary' school inspections

But David Baxter, Dundee EIS Secretary, said there was “absolutely no sound educational rationale” for the shift.

He added: “These proposals would remove subject-specialist principal teachers from our schools, with damaging consequences for pupils and staff alike.

“The loss of subject principal teachers would remove invaluable experience and leadership from individual departments, while also increasing workload demands on class teachers and promoted staff.

"Dundee Council’s plans will damage our secondary schools and bring no discernible benefit for students or staff.”

Mr Baxter also rejected the argument that switching to a faculty structure would generate cost savings. “The proposals put forward by Dundee Council will actually cost money to implement, with any potential savings coming many years in the future," he said.

High schools across Dundee are moving to a faculty structure.

"This will starve already stretched school budgets even further, with less money available for school resources and staffing. Clearly, this will have damaging consequences for the young people learning in Dundee’s secondary schools.

"The EIS urges all our members in the secondary sector in Dundee to use their vote in this important ballot. We must send a very strong and very clear message to Dundee Council that these proposals are unwelcome, damaging and must now be scrapped.”

Council leaders said the change would happen on a phased basis and stressed they were willing to continue talks with unions.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, Children and Families Convener, said: “I would like to thank staff for their patience as we now move to faculty structures following delays because of the pandemic.

“This time has also given us opportunities to further discuss the issues with trade unions and has helped to develop the phased method of implementation. We will also be talking to principal teaching staff about the options that will be available for them.

“The change is designed to improve the quality of learning and teaching in our secondary schools by providing enhanced whole school leadership that can better support pupils and improve outcomes.

“It is only one of a range of measures which are being taken forward in Dundee schools to improve the situation as we work to reduce the attainment gap."

READ MORE: Scottish college lecturers vote overwhelmingly for strikes

Cllr Hunter added: “The curriculum has moved on hugely in recent years and there are now different pathways to develop skills for learning, life and work.

“Faculties provide a much more integrated and effective approach than is possible through the current system.

“We all want to give our young people better life chances when they leave school.

"I believe that by moving our secondary schools to a faculty structure, we will be making significant steps to help achieve this.”

The EIS ballot will run until March 21.