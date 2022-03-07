Scotland’s biggest health board has pledged to recruit more firms led by ethnic minority groups.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is to launch a review that aims to increase diversity within the supply chain.
Glasgow has one of the most diverse populations in Scotland. However, the need to strengthen 'inclusive organisational culture' through procurement was identified in a recent evaluation.
The board will review existing supplier data, gather knowledge about the local SME base, and will seek to understand the diversity within the supplier base in the board’s local area.
NHSGGC spends £660 million each year with third-party providers.
Chris Sanderson, Head of Procurement at NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, said: “As Scotland’s biggest health board and a significant contributor to the local economy, we have a duty to ensure that our spending power brings greater benefits for all of our communities.
"We want to understand what we can do to increase the potential for small and medium sized businesses across the board area to be more successful in bidding for upcoming contracts to contribute to the power of procurement.”
Gillian Cameron, Programme Manager, Supplier Development Programme said: “NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is the first to approach SDP and we are looking forward to identifying and supporting local and diverse suppliers who may have experienced barriers to bidding to consider becoming suppliers to Scotland’s public sector.”
