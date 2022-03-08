Almost two years to this day, as part of Scottish Tourism Month, Scotland’s tourism strategy, Outlook 2030 was launched by the First Minister to a packed SEC in Glasgow. It unveiled a new collective vision unveiled for all, declaring: ‘Scotland, we will be the world leaders in 21st century tourism’.

The threat of Covid seemed slightly peripheral – could disaster really be on the horizon? Nobody really knew or imagined how life would change to the magnitude it did. At times, it felt very difficult to picture what recovery would look like, as wave after wave continued to batter our industry but here we are today with life starting to resemble what we knew before Covid – albeit with a new background of global instability.

The impact of the war in Ukraine will no doubt be felt in the weeks and months to come; as we know with any global crisis, geopolitical instability influences how, where and when we choose to travel. Early indications are showing that Scotland as a destination is falling in popularity in terms of web search activity. This is of course inevitable; all destinations will be in a similar situation. However we must continue to build on the momentum we have achieved and focus our efforts on recovery and in building the type of tourism product which delivers the very best for our visitors, our businesses, our people, our communities and our environment.

This will be the one of the key themes being discussed at numerous tourism industry events taking place this month as we welcome the return of Scottish Tourism Month after a two-year hiatus. The aim of the event is to engage, connect and inspire all of Scotland’s tourism businesses and organisations, and to celebrate the enormous contribution of our tourism industry to Scotland’s economy.

I’m delighted to see such a variety of sectoral, destination and business events taking place under the Scottish Tourism Month banner which will deliver a stream of much needed insights, inspiration and the latest tourism trends to support our industry as we move through recovery.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week takes place this week, highlighting the vital role apprenticeships play in supporting people, employers and the economy. It offers a key opportunity for tourism to understand the value and importance of developing a new generation of talent. Today sees the launch of the call for entries for the Top 100 Women in Tourism in Scotland, a morale-boosting initiative which in my view offers more than an award. We are an industry full of female talent. Last week Scottish Golf Tourism week took place, celebrating the enormous contribution of golf tourism to Scotland’s economy and giving our golf operators the eagerly anticipated opportunity to connect with international inbound tour operators.

The Tourism and Hospitality Talent Development Programme which received record-breaking applications for its first intake last year, will be running online sessions throughout the month.

The biggest event of the month however is the Scottish Tourism Alliance Business Leaders lunch mid-March which will welcome almost 100 senior figures from our industry and political spectrum to discuss the opportunities and challenges which lie ahead and the pivotal role tourism will play in rebuilding Scotland’s economy. The breadth of activity and the energy and excitement around Scottish tourism’s biggest month of the year is testament to the strength and determination of our industry and I feel very proud to be part of such a unique and resilient community.

We have always said that ‘tourism is everybody’s business’; it provides a shop front for the whole Scottish economy; it helps the attraction of international talent and of course it is a huge export earner, if not our largest. I very much hope all businesses recognise the significant role tourism plays in creating prosperity.

Marc Crothall is chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance