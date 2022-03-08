More than £290 million worth of contract opportunities for local businesses in Glasgow City Region’s latest contract pipeline.

The latest contract pipeline for the £1 billion City Deal infrastructure programme includes more than £290 million of upcoming contract opportunities.

The document, which features tier one contracts from across the Region’s eight partner councils, lists 35 City Deal infrastructure contracts coming up in the next five years.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet and Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Our City Deal is continuing to help protect the Region’s jobs and businesses, and providing a boost to the local economy.

“To date, Glasgow City Region based companies have benefitted from over £118 million worth of City Deal contracts and have been awarded more than 60% of tier one contracts.

“I would encourage local businesses to bid for the upcoming contracts and to make use of all of the support available, which is set out the latest pipeline document.”

Posted on the Glasgow City Region website, the pipeline features a number of upcoming contracts including work on a new dual carriageway from Ravenscraig to Motherwell, public realm construction works across Glasgow City, and the upgrade and realignment of Aurs Road in East Renfrewshire.

The document also provides local businesses with further details on how and when projects are being procured, and is regularly updated.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: "I welcome the starting gun being fired in the race to find businesses to deliver the latest pipeline of projects for transforming the Glasgow area as part of a UK Government backed deal.

"Previous procurements have seen local firms win hundreds of contracts worth tens of millions of pounds. The latest pipeline is worth hundreds of millions of pounds and will deliver dozens of exciting projects, some starting work this year.

"I urge our many highly skilled businesses to pitch for the work and be a part of the resurgence of the city region. The UK Government is investing £500 million into infrastructure projects through the Glasgow City Region Deal, and more than £1.7 billion into levelling up communities right across Scotland."

The £1.13 billion City Deal programme involves the procurement of a whole host of goods and services for projects across the eight member authorities. Tier one contracts include roads, bridges and improved transport infrastructure, quay walls, remediation, construction, public realm works, design and architectural consulting services, legal services, professional services, retail and commercial developments.

Scottish Government Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “There is a lot of excellent work happening across the Glasgow City Region. This pipeline allows businesses to plan for future contracts like developing access and supporting infrastructure at Bowling, to help increase industrial activity.

“I would urge businesses to take advantage of opportunities presented in the pipeline and help us create new green jobs, deliver a just transition and support our economic transformation. I look forward to progression of these projects.”

With procurement spend across the eight Regional councils in the realm of £2 billion per annum, there is an enormous opportunity for local companies and SMEs of all sizes to bid for and win not only tier one contracts but all of the ensuing sub-contracts coming through from those.

The new Glasgow City Region City Deal Infrastructure Tier One Contract Pipeline is available on the City Region website: www.glasgowcityregion.co.uk/Procurement

Follow Glasgow City Region on twitter and continue to visit the Procurement area of our website where updates on companies winning contracts will be posted along with details of upcoming Talking Tenders workshops and supply chain events.