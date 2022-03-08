THE Kuwaiti-backed company that has tabled a takeover approach to John Menzies has been given more time to make a formal offer.

National Aviation Services now has until 5pm tomorrow (March 9) to announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Edinburgh-based aviation services company or walk away to allow more time for talks between the parties.

The extension comes after NAS, a subsidiary of Agility, tabled a proposal for a possible cash offer for Menzies valuing the business at 608p per share, which the board said it "would be willing unanimously to recommend" to shareholders.

That came after three previous approaches were rebuffed by the board of the Scottish company.

The extension was revealed as Edinburgh-based Menzies reported a return to profitability in the year ended December 31 amid the recovery of the global aviation sector.

Menzies, which provides aviation services in airports around the world, made a pre-tax profit of $30 million for the period, following a loss of $155m in 2020.

Chief executive Philipp Joeinig said: “I am delighted to report a strong set of results for 2021, despite the continuing impact of Covid on aviation activity levels. The rebalancing of our business as a major aviation logistics player continues at pace.

“We have seen significant growth in our air cargo business by winning contracts and widening the global reach of our network, while our fuel and ground services businesses go from strength to strength. The reshaped business is emerging strongly from Covid and our opportunity for growth is significant.

“Our future growth will be driven by continued recovery in volumes, growth in the global aviation market, further commercial gains and the successful conversion of our exciting business development pipeline. As a result of significant management action to reduce costs, we expect that this growth will be achieved while delivering structurally higher margin

Shares in Menzies fell as much as six per cent in early trading but have rallied partially since. Shares were trading at 487.7p at around 11am, down four per cent or 20.3p.