Highlands firm Murray Travel has been named "Luxury Travel Agency of the Year" at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2022 in London.

The award was presented for the firm’s successes in its Inverness headquarters, which navigated the pandemic while providing services to customers who often found their travel plans altered due to ever-changing restrictions.

Director Scott Murray, who runs the business with wife Sarah, said the firm was "thrilled" with accolade. It follows last year's takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel by Murray, previously known as Inverness Travel.

"The last couple of years have been tricky for so many industries, but travel and tourism really has been impacted in a way it never has before," Mr Murray said. "We strived hard to maintain the high levels of service we are known for throughout all the uncertainty, and for our team’s hard work to be recognised is truly wonderful.”

The TTG Luxury Travel Awards judging panel said: “This category was very, very close, but Murray Travel just took the prize thanks to their fantastic contribution to their community during the pandemic, and a very clear growth strategy for the future for this Scottish agency brand.

"Throughout the crisis period, Murray Travel worked smartly to support its customers in every way imaginable, which all helped to ensure every single review on TrustPilot during the period was at the maximum five out of five.”

Murray Travel has recently launched its second premises in Elgin, and a third travel boutique is set to follow in Forres later this year.

READ MORE: Travel firm opens new boutique in Moray

“Our team isn’t driven by sales targets and we have no interest in pushing people to buy holidays that don’t fit them," Mr Murray said. "Instead, we like to get to know our customers and find them unforgettable experiences abroad that they’ll be talking about for the rest of their lives.”

TTG Luxury editor April Hutchinson added: “The travel industry has been through an incredibly difficult period since the pandemic started, and we were humbled by the volume and quality of entries for the awards, with all companies, including Murray Travel, showing incredible resilience to continue operations.

"In total, we had more than 150 entries across the luxury travel industry for the awards, and we congratulate all finalists and winners on taking home a trophy in such difficult times. They can be incredibly proud of their achievement.”

Late founder's dream 'comes to fruition' in staff ownership deal

The legacy of one of the most renowned figures in Scotland’s financial sector has been secured six months after his death as employees of Alan Steel Asset Management (ASAM) have taken majority ownership of the business.

Mr Steel, who set up the award-winning advisory firm in 1975 in his hometown of Linlithgow, had hoped to complete the sale of ASAM to an Employee Owned Trust by October of last year. However, these plans were delayed after the 74-year-old lost a month-long battle with Covid in September.

North Sea oil services firms win backing as crude price soars amid Ukraine turmoil

An Aberdeen emergency response vessel specialist has secured £62 million funding to support growth as oil and gas prices hit fresh highs in the wake of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Sentinel Marine won the support from HSBC and the Virgin Money-owned Clydesdale Bank weeks after highlighting how much work it is doing in the North Sea oil market.