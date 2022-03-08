Work is set to get underway this summer on a £100 million golf resort, hotel and spa in the Angus countryside after councillors approved an updated masterplan for the "once in a generation" luxury destination.

With ambitions to become a resort unlike anything seen in Scotland for decades, the development on the Shank of Omachie near Broughty Ferry will boast Dundee and Angus’s first five-star hotel.

The Angus represents one of the biggest hospitality investments in Scotland in recent years and could contribute more than £40m to the local economy per year once it is operational in around two years’ time. The venue is scheduled to open to the public in 2024.

The full development is expected to generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs, with a further 130 full-time equivalent posts and 285 additional employment positions during the construction and development phase.

Mike Forbes of the nearby Forbes of Kingennie country resort welcomed the decision by Angus Council’s development standards committee to approve amendments to the design and layout of The Angus hotel, while VisitScotland hailed the plans as an “impressive addition” to the region’s tourism and leisure offering.

The approved new plans will see the hillside hotel offering 175 guest rooms, a rooftop sky bar and 1,900sq metres of spa and leisure facilities overlooking the Tay Estuary and St Andrews. A hotel partner is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The development will also be the anchor for a signature golf course by Irish champion golfer Darren Clarke, alongside a clubhouse and golf academy with driving range, as well as 160 houses and 10 luxury lodges.

Mike Forbes

Mr Forbes said: “We are delighted that the updated plans for The Angus have been approved and thank Angus Council for supporting our vision to create an iconic hotel and golf development.

“We have worked tirelessly to create plans for a resort that will surpass anything on offer in Scotland and firmly position Dundee and Angus as a world-class destination for tourists.

“As a long-established tourism business in Angus, we are proud to be moving forward with creating a five-star hotel and luxury spa, as well as the first signature golf course by legendary Ryder Cup winner and former Open champion Darren Clarke.”