A women-led business angel network is launching a drive to increase its membership with official support.
Mint Ventures will hold roadshows in locations across Scotland in coming weeks in a bid to reach more women who are either looking to become investors or seeking investment for their companies.
It has won funding for the roadshows from Scottish Enterprise, which said they will provide participants with an overview of angel investment and how it can support more women-led companies and those with diverse leadership teams to grow.
Mint Ventures was formed last year to invest in women-led and diverse companies and to democratise angel investing by making it more accessible.
Chief executive Gillian Fleming said: “The barriers to women becoming angel investors are cultural, not financial. Women clearly have the wealth and business skills, but they often don’t have access to the same networks as men.”
Scottish Enterprise said Mint Ventures will hold roadshows throughout March and April in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, St Andrews, Edinburgh and the Borders. The agency provided £25,550 funding.
Mint Ventures also won £34,350 support from the Scottish Government’s Scottish Technology Ecosystem Fund.
